From Iceland — Meteor Likely Size Of Small House, Reports Engineering Firm

Photo by Chris Henry | Unsplash

The meteor that detonated over southern Iceland on Friday, July 2nd, was likely 7m² in diameter, approximately the size of a small house.

In a post on Linkedin, Vatnaskil Consulting Engineers have calculated that “the meteor most likely exploded at 10:42 pm roughly 2 km northeast of Hrafnabjörg, at an altitude of 37 km.”

They state “[a]lthough the meteor was likely around 7 m in diameter when it entered the atmosphere […] only small fragments may have made it to the ground. People hopeful to find a piece of this meteor know where to start their search, although the odds of finding one are extremely slim.”

Hjalti Sigurjónsson, geophysicist at Vatnakil, performed the analysis, with the aid of data provided by Háskóli Ísland’s Halldor Geirsson.

