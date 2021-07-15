From Iceland — Mystery Crabs In Gerði

Photo by Daniel Roth | Unsplash Microsoft Paint

Residents of the Gerði neighborhood have been visited by a unique guest in recent weeks.

Fréttablaðið reports that crabs have been surfacing in gardens in the district, leaving many wondering what the creatures are doing so far from the sea.

Many have speculated on the origins of these garden crabs. Theories have ranged from escaped crabs from local seafood stores, birds, and crustacean wanderlust.

Sindri Gíslason, Ph.D. in marine biology and specialist at the Suðurnes Research Center, stated to Fréttablaðið that the crab likely escaped from a bird, and noted that this is not entirely uncommon.

Crabs can live for some time outside of the water, but do ultimately need to be returned to the sea. Sindri stresses that they will die if placed in fresh water, so please, if you’re able to safely carry any lost crabs back to the sea, help them out!

