From Iceland — Mystery Crabs In Gerði

Mystery Crabs In Gerði

Published July 15, 2021

Erik Pomrenke
Words by
@erik@grapevine.is
Photo by
Daniel Roth | Unsplash
Microsoft Paint

Residents of the Gerði neighborhood have been visited by a unique guest in recent weeks.

Fréttablaðið reports that crabs have been surfacing in gardens in the district, leaving many wondering what the creatures are doing so far from the sea.

Many have speculated on the origins of these garden crabs. Theories have ranged from escaped crabs from local seafood stores, birds, and crustacean wanderlust.

Sindri Gíslason, Ph.D. in marine biology and specialist at the Suðurnes Research Center, stated to Fréttablaðið that the crab likely escaped from a bird, and noted that this is not entirely uncommon.

Crabs can live for some time outside of the water, but do ultimately need to be returned to the sea. Sindri stresses that they will die if placed in fresh water, so please, if you’re able to safely carry any lost crabs back to the sea, help them out!

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.

Also you can get regular news from Iceland—including the latest notifications on eruptions, as soon as they happen—by signing up to our newsletter.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:

Latest

News
Reykjavík Health Clinics Will No Longer Give Police Refugee Vaccination Certificates

Reykjavík Health Clinics Will No Longer Give Police Refugee Vaccination Certificates

by

News
Drone Footage at Fagradalsfjall Reveals Beautiful Skylight

Drone Footage at Fagradalsfjall Reveals Beautiful Skylight

by

News
Chief Epidemiologist: No New Domestic Restrictions, Border Measures Being Considered

Chief Epidemiologist: No New Domestic Restrictions, Border Measures Being Considered

by

News
Valur, Pollý and Bjartmar Offer Walking Tours For A Week

Valur, Pollý and Bjartmar Offer Walking Tours For A Week

by

News
RVK Newscast #117: The Volcano Begins Erupting Like A Geyser Again

RVK Newscast #117: The Volcano Begins Erupting Like A Geyser Again

by

News
Concerns Of Understaffing At Landspitali Remain Unaddressed

Concerns Of Understaffing At Landspitali Remain Unaddressed

by

Show Me More!