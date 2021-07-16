From Iceland — Hafnarfjörður Plans Gift Boxes For Newborns

Photo by Kenny Louie / Wikimedia Commons

If you happen to live in Hafnarfjörður and are on the verge of having some offspring: You’re one lucky duck!

New parents in Hafnarfjörður can now expect to receive a so-called “cutie basket” from the town council in the autumn. The basket will contain all basic necessities for the child, such as nappies, clothes, and bibs. According to Vísir, the measure is done in order to attract new residents to Hafnarfjörður.

Finland has been doing it for a long time

The idea is based on the Finnish model, where parents receive a great maternity package that contains almost everything young children need during the first months. Additionally, it even contains goodies for the new parents.

“We want to receive new residents in a more symbolic way than has been the case,” Ágúst Bjarni. “That is to say, we want to give new residents a basket with useful things, such as good advice for parents, grandparents, and relatives chairman of the town council in Hafnarfjörður.” Even the new parents will receive something in the basket, for example, creams, contraceptives, menstrual products and more. Those who do not want the package can get about 25,000 ISK.

Not a new idea for Iceland

The idea had previously been discussed in Iceland in 2015. However, a parliamentary resolution on the matter did not succeed. Hafnarfjörður is not the only town still carrying through with the idea. Reykhólar in the Westfjords gifts cribs to new parents in order to encourage fertility in the town of 258 inhabitants.

“The idea is the same, to welcome new residents and that is what we are doing by going to this work here in Hafnarfjörður,” Ágúst Bjarni explains. He admits that the basket might not be as good as its cousin in Finland, though it will be helpful in the first few days of the newborn’s arrival. The first boxes will be delivered in autumn. For now, the contents of the box still remain secret.

If that’s not baiting one to move to Hafnarfjörður, what is?

