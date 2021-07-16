From Iceland — New Sleep Study Seeks Participants

Photo by Gregory Pappas | Unsplash

Sleep Revolution, a 4-year research project featuring nearly 40 international partners from both industry and the academy, is looking for participants in a new study aimed at updating research methods around sleep apnea.

Led by Dr. Erna Sif Arnardóttir, Assistant Professor at Reykjavik University’s Department of Engineering, the project implements machine learning techniques to better diagnose the severity and assess appropriate treatment of sleep apnea. In cooperation with the European Sleep Research Society and the Assembly of National Sleep Societies, the project hopes to create new international standards and guidelines regarding sleep apnea.

Sleep Revolution was recently awarded a €15 million grant from the European Union’s 2020 program for Health Demographic Change And Wellbeing. Approximately half of the grant will be used in Iceland to construct a database of sleeping behavior collected from smart watches, questionnaires, and other sleep measuring devices.

Lára Jónasdóttir, project manager at Sleep Revolution, said in an interview with Fréttablaðið:

“This summer we are collecting sleep measurements where the new, simpler installation of measuring equipment and the value of two different smartwatches for measuring sleep are being verified. These measurements will then be used in the next steps of the Sleep Revolution, where only simpler measuring equipment is used […] But we are hoping to get even more enthusiasts to take part this summer.”

Here is a link to the study for those interested.

