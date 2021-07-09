From Iceland — Celeb Chef Ramsay Arrives, Coinciding With Decline In Editorial Standards

Photo by Wikimedia Commons

Remember when Iceland was blowing up and Hollywood celebs were a dime a dozen on Laugavegur?

Reykjavik Grapevine remembers, and we’re cooking up celebrity gossip like it’s still 2016.

The latest? According to Morgunblaðið, celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay arrived in Iceland last night and will be dining at Bankastræti 5 tonight.

Ramsay is no stranger to Iceland and has visited multiple times, including restaurant visits, fishing, and filming.

Ramsay was last seen at Sushi Social’s carnival last night.

So make yourself clean you filthy peasant, and get yourself presentable for the royalty.

May he deign to grace you with a selfie.

