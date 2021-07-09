From Iceland — Poll: Conservatives Dip, Progressives See Gains

Photo by Art Bicnick

A new poll from Market and Media Research, conducted from June 4th to June 14th, shows some intriguing shifts in support between Iceland’s parliamentary parties, and parliamentary hopefuls.

Support for the ruling coalition as a whole—led by the Left-Greens with the Independence Party and the Progressive Party—is now at 54.9%, up slightly from 53.7% last month. Individually, these three parties have 49.6%.

The Independence Party is still on top, but went from 27% to 25.4% between polls. The Progressives, by contrast, went from 8.8% to 12.3%. Over the same period, support for the Left-Greens stayed relatively unchanged, going from 12.4% to 11.9% between polls.

Where opposition parties are concerned, the Pirate Party is still the opposition party with the greatest level of support, and went from 13.1% to 12.2% between polls. At the same time, the Social Democrats went from 11.2% to 10.6%; the Reform Party went from 7.8% to 9.1%; the Centre Party went from 7.3% to 6.6%; and the People’s Party held steady between polls at 5.5%.

The Socialist Party, which does not currently have a seat in Parliament but has the best chance amongst parties not currently in Parliament of winning a seat this autumn, also held steady, at 5.3%. All other parties had a combined support of 1.2%.

To know who these parties are and where their platforms stand, read our handy political party guide.

