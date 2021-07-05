From Iceland — RVK Newscast #114: Pornshop To Be A Kindergarten & More Cancelled Musicians

Photo by Art Bicnick

Scott Estill, the lost American explained in a TV interview what happened when he got lost near the volcano. The second weekend after no COVID-19 domestic restriction was so lively that emergency responders felt like it was way too much. #Meetoo keeps on going in Iceland, the musician Ingó Veðurguð, will not play at the yearly Bank Holiday festival, Þjóðhátíð í Vestmannaeyjum. Also, the coldest June in 24 years, and finally, a pornshop soon to be a kindergarten goes way over budget.

This and more with your host, Valur Grettisson and his helpers, Illugi Valsson as well as Pollý. Art Bicnick is of course behind the camera.

Newscast supported by Einstök Beer

