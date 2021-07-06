From Iceland — Janssen Vaccine Open House

Janssen Open House Tomorrow: Get ‘Em While They’re Hot

Published July 6, 2021

Erik Pomrenke
Words by
@erik@grapevine.is
Photo by
John Pearson

The Capital Area Health Service is holding an open house for the Janssen vaccine (Johnson and Johnson for all you Americans out there) tomorrow, July 7th. The vaccinations will be given from 10:00 to 13:00 in Laugardalshöll.

As this is an open house, registration in the health system is not required, so this is a great opportunity to anyone who has fallen through the cracks. Those who have registered should already have received notice.

Some 1,200 people have already registered for the Janssen shot tomorrow.

As of the time of writing, about 75% of Icelanders 16 and older have been fully vaccinated, with another 13% having received their first dose.

With such good numbers, the vaccination drive will go on summer vacation beginning July 14th. Vaccinations will be available again in mid-August.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.

Also you can get regular news from Iceland—including the latest notifications on eruptions, as soon as they happen—by signing up to our newsletter.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
Two Palestinians Forcefully Arrested At Immigration Centre, Police Confiscate Evidence

Two Palestinians Forcefully Arrested At Immigration Centre, Police Confiscate Evidence

by

News
Costs Prove Higher Than Expected For Sex Shop Kindergarten Conversion

Costs Prove Higher Than Expected For Sex Shop Kindergarten Conversion

by

News
Historic Low In Midwives All Over Iceland

Historic Low In Midwives All Over Iceland

by

News
Experts Urge Sensitive Groups To Stay Indoors Due To Eruption

Experts Urge Sensitive Groups To Stay Indoors Due To Eruption

by

News
RVK Newscast #114: Pornshop To Be A Kindergarten & More Cancelled Musicians

RVK Newscast #114: Pornshop To Be A Kindergarten & More Cancelled Musicians

by

News
Extreme Chill Lineup Extremely Finalized

Extreme Chill Lineup Extremely Finalized

by

Show Me More!