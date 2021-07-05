From Iceland — Extreme Chill Lineup Extremely Finalized

Photo by Art Bicnick

Everyone’s talking about extremism this and extremism that these days, but you know what’s not getting hyped enough? Extreme Chill.

For the record, I mean both the state of mind of Extreme Chill, but also the upcoming festival that you should check out.

The festival runs from October 7th to 10th and features a dizzying array of experimental and electronic acts. Venues include Harpa, Gaukurinn, Auto, Húrra, and others.

Among those confirmed include Plaid, Roger Eno, Mixmaster Morris, BJARKI, Mathilde Caeyers & Arrtu Niemenen, Ingibjörg Elsa Turchi, Kjartan Hólm, Hekla, Hermigervill, Borgar Magnason, Harp & Arp, Skurken, Tonik Ensemble, Good Moon Deer, Brynjar Daðason & Hafdís Bjarnadóttir, MSEA, Soddill, Flaaryr, Hjaban, Klaki, and more.

According to musician and event organizer Pan Thorarensen, “the fundamental aim of the festival is to create connections between Icelandic and foreign musicians, conjoining different art forms-from electronic music to visual arts- and to draw attention to electronic Reykjavik, the Electronic Music Capital of Iceland”.

Tickets will set you back 11,900 ISK.

Sound like your thing? Of course it is. Isn’t stuff like this why you’re here?

Check out the event page here!

