From Iceland — Absent Of Time And Windows: Nightclub Opening Next Month

Photo by Vísir/Baldur Kristjánsson

A new nightclub is opening next month in the windowless basement of Hard Rock Café, a place where you can plan to lose track of all sense of time. Separate from Hard Rock, the new nightclub Auto is founded by Sindri Snær Jensson and Jón Davíð Davíðsson, who are also the founders of Yuzu Burger and Flatey Pizza.

Moguls of the 101 food scene

The nightclub Auto is set to open next month below Hard Rock Cafe on Lækjargata but is independent of the franchise, reports Vísir. Auto will join the ranks of several other nightclubs that are thriving in downtown Reykjavík, such as the freshly-opened Bankastræti Club and Prikið.

A space void of time

For those seeking a timeless sanctuary, club-goers can slip into the windowless abyss of Auto, featuring the sounds of hip-hop, R&B, and pop music. “What we are trying to create is a timeless space. You’re in a windowless basement, it’s just infinity. You do not know what time it is––it’s just light, mirrors, smoke, and mood,” says Sindri.

Despite the void of nightclubs beginning to fill in downtown, they believe that Auto can offer a unique experience. A private entrance will be near Jómfrúin, leading club-goers to a roomy dance floor and a separate bottle-service booth.

Sindri explains, “We have a bigger and more convenient place. The visual experience is something that people have not seen, with 800 meters of neon mood-lighting, screens, and more. I believe that the experience of the space and the whole concept can be considerably greater than what we know in this country.”

