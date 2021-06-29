From Iceland — Saving The Road From The Eruption With A Lava Bridge

Photo by Vísir/Screenshot

The road that we’ve all been talking about, Suðurstrandarvegur, just might stand a chance against the lava flow from the eruption at Geldingadalur. Magnús Rannver Rafnsson, engineer and managing director of Línudan ehf, believes there might be a way to save the road from being overtaken by lava, reports Vísir.

A bold proposal for battling lava flow

Magnús and other engineers at Verkfræðistofa Suðurnesja submitted a proposal on the basis of civil protection, for a bridge to be built over the road Suðurstrandarvegur. The road is currently threatened by lava flow from Geldingadalur.

Magnús explains the plan would be simple and easy to implement. With the construction of this bridge, the structure would allow for a passage of flowing lava over the road and towards the sea. Additionally, there would be guidance ramps alongside Suðurstrandarvegur, channeling the lava towards the bridge and over the road.

The bridge that won’t burn

He notes, “Of course there is still a lot of uncertainty in this, but with some certainty, it can be said that this is how the road can be defended.” Magnús believes there are plenty of benefits that come along with the plan. If the eruption is to last for years, Suðurstrandarvegur can stay open. It would also provide a safe area for water pipes, electricity, and the fiber optic cables that have been of concern. When asked by Vísir, Magnús asserted that it is unlikely that the lava would take the bridge with it.

The Grapevine team gives him points for creativity!

