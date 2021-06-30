From Iceland — Weather Warning In The North

Photo by Veðurstofa Íslands

Today will be no weather for traveling in the north of Iceland.

The Meteorological Office forecasts strong winds in Strandir and throughout the north today, including the northwest and the northeast. Winds as strong as 13-20 meters per second can occur. Such conditions can be dangerous for vehicles, especially rear-wheel-drive vehicles and caravans. The warning is valid for Strandir and the northwest until the evening, while ongoing for the northeast until the night.

According to RÚV, winds coming from the south and southwest will cause bad weather. Additionally, fog is expected in the west, with brighter weather in the east. The gusts of wind are expected to slow down in the southwest and in the Eastfjords.

Summer has reached the East

Today, temperatures will be rather warm, between 6-15°C in the western part of the country, and climbing up to 15-27°C in the east – Dig out your shades!

At the eruption site in Geldingadalir, a slow southerly and southwesterly wind will occur. The gas will reach far north from the eruption and could even reach the capital area.

A hot summer day in the east, meanwhile stormy weather in the north – a true Icelandic summer!

