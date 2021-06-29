From Iceland — COVID Roundup: 5 Domestic Cases Over Weekend, Infections Caught At Border

Photo by Vísir/Vilhelm

Five new domestic cases of the coronavirus were detected over the weekend, according to the latest data from covid.is. All of them were outside quarantine at diagnosis.

Furthermore, RÚV reports that 11 tourists were diagnosed with the coronavirus on entry to the country in recent days—four of them already fully vaccinated.

Despite this, chief epidemiologist is not especially worried, telling reporters that recent research indicates that the vaccinated have little chance of transmitting the virus to others. He adds that it is at this point unlikely that Iceland will tighten restrictions again, but encourages people to get tested if they show any symptoms of COVID-19.

In other news, one person is currently hospitalised with the virus. 111 people are currently in quarantine, with another 23 in isolation. The 14-day incidence of infection per 100,000 people is now 1.9, up from 1.6 last week, while incidence at border screening is now at 5.2, up from 3.8 last week.

181,635 people have so far been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus as of June 29th. Note that “fully vaccinated” means at least two weeks have passed since receiving both vaccinations. 77,348 vaccinations are underway, while 258,983 people have received at least the first dose.

Bear in mind that there may be some overlap between those fully vaccinated and those who have received at least one dose, as Iceland does employ the single-dose Janssen vaccine, amongst others.

The schedule of which demographics are getting the vaccine and when can be found here.

More statistics and information can be found at covid.is or below.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.

Also you can get regular news from Iceland—including the latest notifications on eruptions, as soon as they happen—by signing up to our newsletter.