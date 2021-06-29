From Iceland — Eruption Might End Soon As Volcanic Activity Subsides

Photo by John Pearson

Yesterday evening, confusion arose when many wondered whether the eruption at Geldingadalir might have stopped. Scientists noticed certain subsidization of unrest around nine o’clock in the evening. Relief came around midnight when small signs of activity were detected.

The beginning of the end?

Late in the evening, many people have wondered whether the volcanic activity might have declined significantly. Not only volcano fanatics online, but also scientists have questioned whether a change in activity is occurring. Páll Einarsson, professor of geophysics at the University of Iceland, recently published a post questioning whether an ending-era is starting at the eruption site.

Late in the evening, experts at the Icelandic Meteorological Office stated that it would not be possible to say whether the eruption is over, as there was little visibility by the eruption site and the webcam material was not informative enough just yet.

“There is so much fog that we do not see anything on webcams. It is quite true that the unrest subsided there at half-past eight, but then activity was visible an hour later at one of the stations and was down again for a while,” Sigþrúður Ármannsdóttir, a nature conservation specialist at the Meteorological Office, says to Vísir.

Just kidding – Volcano does not give up just yet

The relief came around midnight, as experts said that small signs of activity showed, meaning the eruption has not subsided just yet. Scientists emphasized that it is impossible to determine when the eruption will eventually end.

