From Iceland — Latest Icelandic Airline Takes To The Sky Among Labor Dispute

Photo by Play Air/Facebook

The newest Icelandic airline, PLAY, is officially in the air. Departing Keflavík Airport at 11:00 AM, the destination of the maiden voyage is Stanstead Airport, on the outskirts of London.

CEO Birgir Jónsson expressed his satisfaction with the successful flight, stating that it was a big day after two years of preparation. Calling it a great day for Icelandic tourism, he said that there were hopes that both the Icelandic economy and the tourism industry would feel the presence of PLAY in the market.

For some, however, the maiden voyage of PLAY is no cause for celebration, as the company has been in disputes with the Icelandic Confederation of Labor (ASÍ), the organization which collectively represents Iceland’s labor unions.

According to Frettablaðið, the critique centers around the rise of “yellow unions” in Iceland, unions in which the employer exercises excessive control of the bargaining process, resulting in less bargaining power and lower wages for workers.

PLAY, it might be noted, is the successor to the now-defunct WOW air. After its 2019 bankruptcy and subsequent reorganization into the likewise defunct WAB air, PLAY is the latest Icelandic budget airline, its board largely consisting of former WOW air board members.

A public stock offering accompanied the takeoff, beginning at 10:00 AM. PLAY aims to take in some 4.3 billion ISK in new capital, with CEO Birgir Jónsson expressing optimism that 3.1 billion ISK could be raised this year.

