From Iceland — RVK Newscast #112: The Volcano Turns Three, And A Farm Is Doomed

Photo by Art Bicnick

Geldingadalsgos is now officially three months old, and in our latest newscast from the volcano site we look at what has surprised Icelandic geologists so far about the eruptions.

We visit Íssólfstaðsskála — a farm that will probably be under lava before the end of the summer — and we catch some idiots on the lava, risking getting roasted for an Instagram moment.

For all this and more, see our latest volcano newscast with Valur Grettisson and Art Bicnick.

Newscast supported by Einstök Beer

