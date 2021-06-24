From Iceland — COVID Roundup: Over A Week Without A Domestic Case, Vaccinated Exceed 166k

No new domestic cases of the coronavirus have been detected since June 15th, according to the latest data from covid.is.

One person is currently hospitalised with the virus. 78 people are currently in quarantine, with another 12 in isolation. The 14-day incidence of infection per 100,000 people is now 1.6, down from 2.7 on Monday, while incidence at border screening is now at 3.8, up from 1.9 on Monday.

166,490 people have so far been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus as of June 23rd. Note that “fully vaccinated” means at least two weeks have passed since receiving both vaccinations. 83,994 vaccinations are underway, while 250,484 people have received at least the first dose.

Bear in mind that there may be some overlap between those fully vaccinated and those who have received at least one dose, as Iceland does employ the single-dose Janssen vaccine, amongst others.

The schedule of which demographics are getting the vaccine and when can be found here.

More statistics and information can be found at covid.is or below.

