From Iceland — WOW Air Applies For Operating License

WOW Air has applied for an operating license with the Icelandic Transportation Authority, reports Fréttablaðið.

Ballarin is back at it again

Michele Ballarin purchased assets to WOW Air in 2019 and planned to rebuild the aviation company. She expressed that they would have several operating planes by the summer of 2020. However, 2020 wasn’t exactly favorable for the rebound of a defunct airline.

Michele Ballarin holds a 49% share in the company and is the registered managing director and chairman of the board.

Denial of Play Air as competition

Nonetheless, the company is determined to make a resurgence. The aviation operations specialist who works for Ballarin, Ögmundur Gíslason, explains that “It is a full intention to rebuild WOW Air.” He also notes that they do not view Play Air as competition, despite their first flight taking place tomorrow.

