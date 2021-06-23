From Iceland — Possible Banning Of Electric Scooters On Weekends

Photo by Vísir / Vilhelm

A new report on traffic safety made for the City of Reykjavík calls for the potential banning of electric scooter rentals on weekends, when the most accidents occur due to drunkness, reports Vísir. The CEO of Hopp believes the idea to be “completely wrong.”

Traffic safety report indicates weekend dangers

The report explains that “Electric scooter rentals could potentially increase the safety of their users by shutting down their services on Friday and Saturday nights if experience indicates that users are renting electric scooters under the influence of alcohol.”

The report details that most accidents occur on the weekend. An investigation is currently underway in Sweden where they’ve found that most accidents take place on Friday and Saturday nights, with Saturdays having the most serious incidents.

The ban has not achieved sweeping approval and instead was a suggestion in a newly developed traffic safety report. However, the assistant chief of police in the traffic department of the Police in the Capital Area has expressed interest in such a ban.

Hopp CEO disapproves of a ban

The Managing Director of Hopp, Sæunn Ósk Unnsteinsdóttir, does not consider the banning of electric scooters on the weekends to be a solution to the problem. “I think people first and foremost need to take responsibility for themselves and not get behind the wheel when they are drunk. That is, of course, the key to all of this,” she notes.

Furthermore, Sæunn asserts that the scooters have become a vital mode of transportation for the city. Banning access to the rentals on weekends would be difficult and that people must assess their condition before riding, as Hopp’s terms explicitly state that renters are not allowed to ride under the influence. Not to mention all of the private scooters and bicycles, Sæunn believes the ban to be “completely wrong and impractical.”

