From Iceland — Police Use Red Cross's Name Without Permission In Anti-Cannabis Ad

Last Thursday, a full-page spread ad from the Association of Icelandic Drug Police was published in Morgunblaðið, wherein they called cannabis “a dangerous addictive substance” that could “cause untimely death”.

This ad also contained the names of numerous organisations and companies who supposedly co-signed this statement, but Vísir reports that at least one org, the Red Cross, had their name included without their consultation nor permission.

“We found this to be scare tactic propaganda which we do not support,” Gunnlaugur Bragi Björnsson, a spokesperson for the Red Cross, told Vísir. “I saw this ad only when the discourse got underway about it and I saw our name there. We have received requests, like many organisations and companies, to support this ad, which we have always rejected.”

The Red Cross reportedly contacted the police about the matter, and were told that their name had been added by accident.

The ad has sparked bewilderment and confusion amongst many, not least of all for the statement from the police splashed across the header, which reads: “CANNABIS USE … often begins innocently. Often it ends in a breakdown, mental health problems, and even untimely death. We want to prevent this. Cannabis is ALSO A DANGEROUS addictive substance.”

Whether more company and organisation names were placed in the ad by accident has not as yet come to light.

