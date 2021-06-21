From Iceland — COVID Roundup: Five Consecutive Days, No New Domestic Cases

Photo by Pixabay/HelenJank

No new domestic cases of the coronavirus have been detected over the past five days, according to the latest data from covid.is.

One person is currently hospitalised with the virus. 41 people are currently in quarantine, with another 15 in isolation. The 14-day incidence of infection per 100,000 people is now 2.7, down from 3.8 last week, while incidence at border screening is now at 1.9, down from 2.5 last week.

153,725 people have so far been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus as of June 17th, marking an increase of about 10,000 people from earlier this week. Note that “fully vaccinated” means at least two weeks have passed since receiving both vaccinations. 85,089 vaccinations are underway, while 238,814 people have received at least the first dose.

The schedule of which demographics are getting the vaccine and when can be found here.

More statistics and information can be found at covid.is or below.

