From Iceland — RVK Newscast #110: Workers Try To Save Volcano Path

There was no public access to the volcano when we visited on June 15th, but viewing points have since been reopened. Workers are building barriers to stop the lava flowing into Nátthagakriki, which would change the situation dramatically and even cut off paths to the volcano.

But that hasn’t happened yet. Path B is open — for now — but bear in mind that it is a considerably harder hike than path A. The lava in Nátthagi was spectacular when we visited, although there was an odd tension in the air and lots of brush fires around.

For all this and more, see our latest volcano newscast with Valur Grettisson and Art Bicnick.

