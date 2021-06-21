From Iceland — RVK Newscast #111: Katla’s Folklore Explained & The Last Of COVID-19

Photo by Art Bicnick

Iceland is doing very well with vaccinations, meaning that we are very close to abolishing all domestic restrictions in connection with the virus. Also, the search & rescue team had to rescue missing hikers on the Laugavegur Trail. Finally, we discuss the lore surrounding “umskiptingur” or changeling (Valur used the word shapeshifter in the video for the lack of better translation at the time), which are featured in the new Netflix series ‘Katla’. Keep in mind they are portrayed very differently in the show, meaning that this episode is barely a spoiler, just some fun knowledge to keep in mind when watching!

For all this and more, see our latest volcano newscast with Valur Grettisson and Art Bicnick.

Newscast supported by Einstök Beer

