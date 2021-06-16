From Iceland — Fully Vaccinated Icelanders Exceed 145,000; Restrictions May Be Lifted Soon

Photo by John Pearson

Health authorities will no longer be providing daily updates on covid.is due to dwindling domestic cases; instead, these figures will be updated on Mondays and Thursdays. However, vaccination updates will still be a more frequent occurrence.

As it stands now, 145,088 people in Iceland are now fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, and 231,520 have received at least the first dose. Bear in mind that there is some overlap in these groups; the Janssen vaccine, which is one of the vaccines distributed in Iceland, requires only one shot.

Those who have received at least one dose of the vaccine, combined with those who have developed antibodies against the virus due to previous infection, now number 78.1% of the total population, Vísir reports. Earlier this year, health authorities said that once 75% of the country had either the first shot or the antibodies, all domestic restrictions would be lifted, so an announcement on that subject may be pending soon.

That said, the vaccination drive is still in high gear, with some 86,432 vaccinations already underway. The schedule of which demographics are getting the vaccine and when can be found here.

More detailed information on the vaccinations can be seen below:

