From Iceland — Three More Dog Breeds Banned In Iceland

Photo by Wikimedia Commons

Bad news for dog breeding fans.

Not all dogs are allowed to be imported to Iceland. As for now, three more dog breeds will be added to the Icelandic ban list that prohibits certain breeds of animals to be imported into the country. Four other dog breeds are already prohibited due to supposed aggression possibly emerging in those animals, according to RÚV.

No more American bulldogs

According to Article 14 in Regulation no. 200/2020, the breeds of “Pit Bull Terrier”, “Staffordshire Bull Terrier”, “American Staffordshire Terrier” and “American Bulldog” may not be imported to Iceland. The Icelandic government drafted a new regulation amending the current regulation on the import of dogs and cats and proposed three more breeds to be added to the list.

Aggressions in certain dog breeds can emerge

Now it is proposed that the breeds, “Cane Corso”, “Presa Canario” and “Boerboel” will be added to the ban list. Due to the breeds having characteristics suitable for hunting large animals and being watchdogs, their temperament and physique make it necessary to have special skills and care in dealing with those dogs.

According to the regulation, risk of aggression in the animal can emerge if they are not well taken care of, which could lead to “serious consequences for humans and other animals”.

People still try to import those prohibited breeds

Nevertheless, applications have already been received for the import of the three species in question, but they have been rejected on the basis of Article 14.

It states that it is not permitted to import “other dog breeds or hybrids, in accordance with the reasoned decisions made by the Icelandic Food and Veterinary Authority” into the country.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.

Also you can get regular news from Iceland—including the latest notifications on eruptions, as soon as they happen—by signing up to our newsletter.