From Iceland — Poll: Conservatives See Upswing, Progressives And Reform Party Slide Back

The latest poll from MMR shows some interesting shifts in support this month. Especially bearing in mind that this is primary season for Iceland’s political parties, when targeted ads and the general visibility of these parties is significantly greater now than it has been all year.

The Independence Party is, as almost always, the party with the greatest support, having gone from 24.6% during last month’s poll to 27% today. Where the other two parties in the ruling coalition are concerned—the Left-Greens, who lead the coalition, and the Progressive Party—their support went from 11.1% to 12.4%, and 12.5% to 8.8%, respectively.

While this puts the combined support for the ruling coalition parties at 48.2%, support for the coalition as a whole is now polling at 53.7%, up from 50.2% just two weeks ago.

Where opposition parties are concerned, the Pirate Party is making the strongest showing, having gone from 13.5% to 13.1% between polls, making them the party with the second-highest level of support overall.

The Social Democrats have also held their own, going from 10.9% to 11.2%, outflanking the Progressives and close on the heels of the Left-Greens.

Meanwhile, the Reform Party went from 11% to 7.8%; the Centre Party went from 6.5% to 7.3%; and the People’s Party have come close to rescuing themselves from the brink of extinction, going from 2.8% to 5.5% between polls.

The Socialist Party—which does not as yet have a seat in Parliament but are expected to run this fall—are holding the line, going from 5.6% to 5.3% between polls. Combined support for all other parties measured just 1.6%.

For a detailed overview of who these parties are, what they stand for, and whether or not they have their platforms translated into English, visit our handy elections guide.

