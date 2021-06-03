From Iceland — New Food Hall, Hotel, Bar, And More Opening In Hveragerði

Photo by Vísir

A new destination in Hveragerði, called Gróðurhúsið, is set to open this summer. The building will consist of a hotel, a food hall, a bar, and an ice cream shop, among other shops, reports Vísir. With a promising future for travel this year, the area is sure to be a great benefit for both the locals but also tourists.

Sleep near the smokey valley

Gróðurhúsið, or The Greenhouse, will provide visitors with every need, all while being only a short distance away from the famous Reykjadalur hot spring river. Along with various shops, restaurants, a bar, and ice cream, the Greenhouse will also feature sleeping accommodation. The Greenhouse Hotel will comprise 49 rooms, in a boutique-style design, and it will cover the top two floors of the building. They hope to intertwine the design of the rooms with the Greenhouse itself, emphasizing sustainability while also prioritizing comfort and quality.

Cream and coffee lovers, rejoice

In addition to the hotel, the Greenhouse will also cover the needs of ice cream, cheese, and coffee lovers alike. Te & Kaffi will be included in the design, along with an ice cream shop and a new delicatessen called Me & Mu; Me & Mu aims to be inspired by food that is grown and processed in the region. Other shops like Epal, Kormákur & Skjöldur, and Álafoss will also be featured in the design. As if this wasn’t enough, the food hall will feature classics such as Wok On, Block Burger, Hipstur, and Taco Vagninn.

A one-stop-shop for all

The Greenhouse was originally planned to open last summer, but due to COVID-19, the opening was delayed. However, this summer is being perceived with optimism. The chairman of the board of the new development, Brynjólfur J. Baldursson, believes that the new facility will be a great addition to Hveragerði, with its close proximity to the capital area –– it’s sure to be a one-stop-shop for both Icelanders, domestic, and foreign tourists.

