From Iceland — Ventilators From Iceland Have Arrived In India

India has received the fifteen ventilators that Iceland shipped to Delhi in May, along with 12,000 tablets of the antiviral medication Favipiravir, to aid in its coronavirus epidemic that had become significantly dire. The supplies were gifted from Landspítali and the Icelandic government, reports Vísir.

Making their arrival

The Icelandic government had decided to donate the ventilators, as they were no longer needed by the country. The ventilators were shipped to India about a week ago, as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been providing updates on the delivery.

Lending a hand

The Indian government tweeted: “This is a sign of our warm and friendly relationship. We receive a welcome shipment with fifteen ventilators and twelve thousand tablets of Favipiravir that arrived from Iceland early this morning.”

The ventilators were a part of a large donation to Landspítali last year from benefactors. Additionally, the antiviral medication Favipiravir was originally used for the treatment of influenza but was also found to be effective in the treatment of COVID-19.

Fortunately, the pandemic in India has decreased in its pervasiveness, with an average of 164,000 cases having been diagnosed in the last week, compared to 400,000 cases on the worst days in May. There have been about 335,000 deaths registered by healthcare institutions due to the pandemic.

