From Iceland — Iceland Sends Ventilators to India

To aid in India’s worsening COVID-19 epidemic from recent weeks, the Icelandic government has been permitted to send seventeen ventilators to India within the next few days.

Spare ventilators as a gift

A news release from the Administrative Council explains that the ventilators are a part of a large gift that Landspítali received last year from the hospital’s benefactors, at a time when there was the uncertainty of how the pandemic would evolve in Iceland.

However, it has become clear that a portion of the ventilators may be spared to help others but Landspítali plans to retain the necessary machines for ensuring the safety of the country.

Following India’s acceptance of receiving ventilators from Iceland, the machines will be shipped under the support of the European Union’s Civil Defense, through Iceland’s Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The Icelandic government hopes that the ventilators can assist India in its fight against the pandemic.

