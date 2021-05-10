From Iceland — Elon Musk Mocks Iceland In SNL Sketch

Photo by SNL

What do you do when you’re a billionaire and signed up for a sketch on Saturday Night Live?

Right – You tease a small island in the middle of the North Atlantic Ocean, commonly known as Iceland, with every good ol’ stereotype!

Björk can not be missed

In the sketch, Elon Musk plays an Icelandic TV show producer named Ragnar Rök. Musk was the special guest on the show along with singer Miley Cyrus.

Frettablaðið identified the scene to be based in part on Will Ferrell’s Eurovision film The Story of Fire Saga, which came out last year in June and was a huge hit.

When watching the sketch, a resemblance to the Icelandic kids’ TV show “Lazy Town” is striking, especially when looking at the Icelandic host Ooli presenting the depicted show. Chloe Fineman plays Ooli who tries to interview the actors Frances McDormand and Steve Buscemi, played by Kate McKinnon and Pete Davidson.

Another Icelandic thing that is mentioned and can not be missed is Björk. Obviously. Melissa Villaseñor takes on the role of Björk Guðmundsdóttir, singing a creative song about a tiny bird. There is still one Icelandic thing missing, besides the unrecognizable accent. You think you got it?

The “cousin checker”

Yes! It is Íslendingabók, which is called “cousin checker” in the episodes. The common stereotype that all Icelanders are related to each other does not want to die, it seems. It refers to the persistent misunderstanding that the program “cousin checker” aka Íslendingabók is used to check if you are related to someone before you sleep with them.

One more, but very important thing: Icelandic horses are not ponies! Don’t try to get those furry creatures mad!

Check out the whole thing below and make up your own mind:

