From Iceland — Eruption Site Closed Due To Risk Of Wildfires

Photo by Art Bicnick

The police in Suðurnes have decided to close the eruption site today due to a risk of wildfires and unfavourable wind direction in the area.

This was stated on the police’s Facebook page.

Góðan dag, Ákvörðun lögreglustjórans á Suðurnesjum er að loka inn á gossvæðið í dag vegna gróðurelda og óhagstæðrar vindáttar. Posted by Lögreglan á Suðurnesjum on Monday, 10 May 2021

Twisted firestarter

The police in the capital area received a report of a fire at Laugarnestangi just before midnight last night. The fire brigade was sent to the scene and it turned out to be a limited burn.

The fire brigade had been called out earlier in the day when a fire broke out in a lava field in Hafnarfjörður yesterday. Heavy smoke billowed from the fire and spread over an area of ​​more than 600 square metre.

Two boys were reported to have lit a paper at Vatnsendablett just before nine o’clock yesterday. The fire brigade was sent to the scene where there was a risk of the fire spreading to vegetation.

