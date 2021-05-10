From Iceland — Eruption Site Closed Due To Risk Of Wildfires

Eruption Site Closed Due To Risk Of Wildfires

Published May 10, 2021

Photo by
Art Bicnick

The police in Suðurnes have decided to close the eruption site today due to a risk of wildfires and unfavourable wind direction in the area.

This was stated on the police’s Facebook page.

Góðan dag,

Ákvörðun lögreglustjórans á Suðurnesjum er að loka inn á gossvæðið í dag vegna gróðurelda og óhagstæðrar vindáttar.

Posted by Lögreglan á Suðurnesjum on Monday, 10 May 2021

Twisted firestarter

The police in the capital area received a report of a fire at Laugarnestangi just before midnight last night. The fire brigade was sent to the scene and it turned out to be a limited burn.

The fire brigade had been called out earlier in the day when a fire broke out in a lava field in Hafnarfjörður yesterday. Heavy smoke billowed from the fire and spread over an area of ​​more than 600 square metre.

Two boys were reported to have lit a paper at Vatnsendablett just before nine o’clock yesterday. The fire brigade was sent to the scene where there was a risk of the fire spreading to vegetation.

RVK Newscast #101: Volcano For Sale & A New Name For The Lava Field

No Indication That The Eruption Will Stop Any Time Soon

10 Tourists Detained At Keflavík Airport

Iceland Sends Ventilators to India

Elon Musk Mocks Iceland In SNL Sketch

Resurgence Of #MeToo In Iceland Prompts Examination Of Judicial System

