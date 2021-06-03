From Iceland — Ruins In Bræðraborgarstígur Will Finally Be Torn Down

Photo by Pixabay/webandi

The ruins of the house that was burnt down on Bræðraborgarstígur 1 last June will finally be torn down either today or on Friday, according to RÚV. Residents of the neighborhood have called for demolition for a long time, after having to live next to the tragic site, where three people died last year.

Arsonist is charged with 3 counts of murder

On June 25, a fire on the corner of Bræðraborgarstígur and Vesturgata broke out, where three people were killed and others were injured. Marek Moszczynski is charged with three counts of murder and ten counts of attempted murder by setting the house on fire. Today, the verdict will be announced in the Reykjavík District Court. UPDATE: Marek has been sentenced to being committed to a psychiatric ward, considered not able to be prosecuted due to mental incapacity. He was also sentenced to pay 30 million ISK in damages to the survivors.

Belongings of the victims are still in the ruins

The house is unused after the fire and residents in the Vesturbær neighborhood have repeatedly complained about the ruins of the house. Belongings of the former residents and deceased are still in the ruins and the smell of fire emanates from the house, almost a year after the horrifying event. Astrid Lelarge, a resident of Bræðraborgarstígur, states to Vísir that it is horrible to see the rubble and belongings of the victims every day.

Demolition starting soon

Calls for demolition of the building have been loud for a long time. According to information from the City of Reykjavík, insurance issues have prevented the house from being demolished. The town community bought the house from the company HD Verk, which was the owner of the house when it caught fire. Sigurður Smári Gylfason, the town community’s managing director, says that all permits have been received to start the demolition. Construction is scheduled to begin today or on Friday.

Astrid remembers the event well and says, “Sometimes I smell smoke, mostly when it rains and dries. Then I smell the wood. It reminds me of this event.”

Hopefully, the destruction of the ruins can bring some peace to this tragic event.

