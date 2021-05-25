From Iceland — Grapevine's 7th "Ask Me Anything" This Thursday

Published May 25, 2021

Words by
@rvkgrapevine
Photo by
Art Bicnick

The seventh edition of the Reykjavík Grapevine’s “Ask Me Anything” will air live this Thursday, May 27th, at 15:00.

Therein, editor-in-chief Valur Grettisson and news editor Andie Sophia Fontaine will answer any and all questions you may have about Iceland, Reykjavík, our publication, or even us personally.

If you have questions for our next AMA, you can send them to ama@grapevine.is. To participate in the Zoom call, join the High Five (With A Secret Handshake) or the Elbow Five club, which you can find here.

For an idea of how much fun these sessions are, check out our sixth episode!

We sincerely look forward to hearing from you, and to seeing you this Thursday.

