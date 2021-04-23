From Iceland — The Reykjavík Grapevine's Sixth "Ask Me Anything"


The Reykjavík Grapevine's Sixth "Ask Me Anything"

Published April 23, 2021

Editor-in-chief Valur Grettisson and news editor Andie Sophia Fontaine return for our busiest AMA yet. We got loads of questions by email, and a record-breaking number of participants in the Zoom call. If you have questions for our next AMA, you can send them to ama@grapevine.is. To participate in the Zoom call, join the High Five (With A Secret Handshake) or the Elbow Five club, which you can find here.

Watch the stream above or here.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.

Also you can get regular news from Iceland—including the latest notifications on eruptions, as soon as they happen—by signing up to our newsletter.

