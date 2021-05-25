From Iceland — COVID Roundup: Zero-Cases Streak Broken, New Regulations In Effect Today

Photo by Vísir/Vilhelm

One new domestic case of the coronavirus was detected yesterday, according to the latest data from covid.is. this person was outside of quarantine at diagnosis.

This new case breaks a streak of zero new domestic cases which began on May 20th and continued every day thereafter until yesterday.

One person is currently hospitalised with the virus. 113 people are currently in quarantine, with another 40 in isolation. The 14-day incidence of infection per 100,000 people is now 7.1, down from 11.7 last week, while incidence at border screening is now at 3.0, up from 2.7 last week.

Also bear in mind that the new domestic pandemic restrictions are now in effect. Readers would do well to familiarise themselves with them.

80,464 people have so far been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus as of May 21st. Note that “fully vaccinated” means at least two weeks have passed since receiving both vaccinations. 83,351 vaccinations are underway. 163,815 people have received at least the first dose, while 231,109 have received both shots.

The schedule of which demographics are getting the vaccine and when can be found here.

More statistics and information can be found at covid.is or below.

