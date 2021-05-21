From Iceland — Daði and Gagnamagnið Move Onto Eurovision Finals

Photo by Screenshot/YouTube

The finals for the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest are taking place this Saturday in Rotterdam and our beloved Daði and Gagnamagnið are moving on!

Iceland is pushing through

Last night, votes were cast in the second semi-finals and Iceland made it through, reports mbl. Icelanders are elated, despite the group not being able to perform live for the semi-finals; a recording from a recent rehearsal was used due to a COVID infection within the group.

Holding steady…

Unfortunately, the group will still have to use the same recording for this Saturday’s finals. Hopefully, the recording is enough to help push Iceland up in the ratings, as they currently rank sixth across betting websites at a 6% chance of winning Eurovision. Italy is in the lead with a prediction of a 25% chance at claiming the title, followed by France, Malta, Switzerland, and then Ukraine.

