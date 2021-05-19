From Iceland — Daði Freyr Confirms: One Of Gagnamagnið Have Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Daði Freyr Confirms: One Of Gagnamagnið Have Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Published May 19, 2021

Following reports that one member of Iceland’s Eurovision team has tested positive for the coronavirus, Daði Freyr has now confirmed that a member of his band, Gagnamagnið, has the virus.

“A member of Gagnamagnið got a positive test result this morning,” he tweeted. “Unfortunately this probably means that we will not take part in the rehearsal today or live show tomorrow and a recording from our second rehearsal will be used instead.”

As such, Iceland will still be participating in tomorrow’s show, albeit remotely.

How this will affect Iceland’s chances at a win remain to be seen. Currently, it ranks fifth across multiple betting sites to win, with an aggregate chance of about 6%. Italy is currently the crowd favourite, followed by France, Malta, and then Ukraine.

