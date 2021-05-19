From Iceland — Daði Freyr Confirms: One Of Gagnamagnið Have Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Photo by Screenshot/YouTube

Following reports that one member of Iceland’s Eurovision team has tested positive for the coronavirus, Daði Freyr has now confirmed that a member of his band, Gagnamagnið, has the virus.

“A member of Gagnamagnið got a positive test result this morning,” he tweeted. “Unfortunately this probably means that we will not take part in the rehearsal today or live show tomorrow and a recording from our second rehearsal will be used instead.”

As such, Iceland will still be participating in tomorrow’s show, albeit remotely.

How this will affect Iceland’s chances at a win remain to be seen. Currently, it ranks fifth across multiple betting sites to win, with an aggregate chance of about 6%. Italy is currently the crowd favourite, followed by France, Malta, and then Ukraine.

