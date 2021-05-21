From Iceland — Randomised Vaccination Order In June

Photo by VÍSIR / VILHELM

In June, the vaccination order will be randomized. Additionally, open vaccination days are planned, where people can book vaccinations with the vaccine of their choice.

Open-vaccination days

Good news for people who are eager for their jabs. Yesterday, Chief Epidemiologist Þórólfur Guðnason, told RÚV that in one to two weeks, people will no longer be called in for vaccination according to age. Random vaccination will be introduced instead.

The Parliamentary adviser has requested answers from Þórólfur, whether those who are given priority for vaccination but have declined the offer will have to wait for open-vaccination days or if they will be given priority for another vaccine, before others without priority will receive their shot.

Þórólfur states that people who were assigned a certain vaccine, and are in the priority class, have the chance to change the vaccine, according to medical advice. If people not at any particular risk of getting a certain vaccine are still rejecting a certain vaccine out of choice, they will have to wait for so-called open days. When and how these open days will be held is still unclear, but hopefully in June, as stated by the Chief Epidemiologist.

Bookable vaccination appointments

Óskar Reykdalsson, director of capital area health care clincs, predicts that people might be able to book their appointments themselves. In the last few weeks, people have often received their invitation SMS for a vaccine on short notice, sometimes on the same day.

According to Óskar, this might change, “All indications are that we will be able to finish vaccinating in June. It is then only 5-6 weeks until the previous vaccination should be completed.” He further goes on that the wait for a vaccine will be short and that they are trying to create a process where people can see when their vaccination will be due.

Vaccines are rolling

Up to 150,000 vaccine doses will arrive in the country in the coming weeks or the latest until the end of June. Óskar is optimistic that by the end of June, everyone will have received at least their first shot and that vaccination staff can slowly enter their well-earned summer holiday.

