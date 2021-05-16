From Iceland — The Icelandic Perspective #2: Brexit, Scotland and The Weird War Between Boris And Dominique

Photo by Art Bicnick

Valur Grettisson and Bjartmar Alexandersson discuss British politics in this second episode of The Icelandic Perspective. This time they decided to meet up at an Irish pub in Reykjavík and play dart. Also revealed in this episode, that Valur is not the best when it comes to math.

Also many thanks to the Irishman pub at Klapparstígur.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door