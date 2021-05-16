From Iceland — The Icelandic Perspective #2: Brexit, Scotland and The Weird War Between Boris And Dominique


The Icelandic Perspective #2: Brexit, Scotland and The Weird War Between Boris And Dominique

Published May 16, 2021

Valur Grettisson
Words by
Photo by
Art Bicnick

Valur Grettisson and Bjartmar Alexandersson discuss British politics in this second episode of The Icelandic Perspective. This time they decided to meet up at an Irish pub in Reykjavík and play dart. Also revealed in this episode, that Valur is not the best when it comes to math.

Also many thanks to the Irishman pub at Klapparstígur.

