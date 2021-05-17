From Iceland — COVID Roundup: Nine New Cases Over The Weekend, All In Quarantine At Diagnosis

Nine new domestic cases of the coronavirus were detected over the weekend, according to the latest data from covid.is. All of these people was in quarantine at diagnosis.

Specifically, two were diagnosed on Friday; five were diagnosed on Saturday; and two were diagnosed on Sunday.

Four people are currently hospitalised with the virus. 165 people are currently in quarantine, with another 63 in isolation. The 14-day incidence of infection per 100,000 people is now 13.6, down from 13.9 last week, while incidence at border screening is now at 3.5, up from 3.0 last week.

65,011 people have so far been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus as of May 14th. Note that “fully vaccinated” means at least two weeks have passed since receiving both vaccinations. 82,581 vaccinations are underway. 147,592 people have received at least the first dose, while 203,735 have received both shots.

The schedule of which demographics are getting the vaccine and when can be found here.

More statistics and information can be found at covid.is or below.

