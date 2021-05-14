From Iceland — Iceland Is Green Again

Photo by European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control

Iceland has finally turned green again, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control. This means that the incidence of infection with COVID-19 has fallen below 25 per 100,000 inhabitants in the last two weeks, and that the test positivity rate is below 4%.

The only green country in Europe

Iceland is now the only whole country in Europe defined as green, but large areas in Finland and Norway are also considered green. The Faroe Islands and Greenland are not included in these figures, as they are both considered safe countries by the authorities and their inhabitants are exempt from disease control measures upon arrival in Iceland.

Iceland had been green for some time but turned orange again in April when the number of infections increased, due to a new outbreak. The British coronavirus variant had spread and domestic and border restrictions had been tightened once more.

