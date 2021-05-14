From Iceland — National Festival Tickets on Sale Soon

National Festival Tickets on Sale Soon

Published May 14, 2021

Words by
Photo by
Art Bicnick

The largest multi-day festival in Iceland, Þjóðhátíð in the Westman Islands, was canceled last year due to COVID-19. However, music and beer enthusiasts can rejoice in the upcoming return to a sense of normalcy because mbl just announced that tickets for the National Festival are going on sale.

The ultimate release

An event that for many, after over a year of multiple quarantines and self-isolations, could epitomize every luxury that we used to take for granted. The experience of gathering with friends and strangers alike is something many have missed. Now, the festival can be seen as more than just a celebration of music, beer, and radiative sunsets – it’s the celebration of the end of an uncertainty-filled era.

Unlike any before

The government’s vaccination plans gave festival organizers hope for the event to occur this year on the first weekend of August in Herjólfsdalur on the Westman Islands. So, if a music festival on a remote island to drown the anxieties and worries of the last year sounds even vaguely intriguing, tickets are expected to go on sale in the next few days and organizers expect it to be the best one yet.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.

Also you can get regular news from Iceland—including the latest notifications on eruptions, as soon as they happen—by signing up to our newsletter.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
12-Year-Old Receives Price List For Sexual Photos

12-Year-Old Receives Price List For Sexual Photos

by

News
Hiking Trail to the Volcano Improved

Hiking Trail to the Volcano Improved

by

News
Iceland Is Green Again

Iceland Is Green Again

by

News
Lava Rain At The Eruption Site

Lava Rain At The Eruption Site

by

News
Poll: Conservatives Dip; Progressives And Pirates See Gains

Poll: Conservatives Dip; Progressives And Pirates See Gains

by

News
Foreign Minister, Leading Coalition Party Condemn Israel’s Attacks On Palestinians

Foreign Minister, Leading Coalition Party Condemn Israel’s Attacks On Palestinians

by

Show Me More!