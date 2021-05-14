From Iceland — National Festival Tickets on Sale Soon

Photo by Art Bicnick

The largest multi-day festival in Iceland, Þjóðhátíð in the Westman Islands, was canceled last year due to COVID-19. However, music and beer enthusiasts can rejoice in the upcoming return to a sense of normalcy because mbl just announced that tickets for the National Festival are going on sale.

The ultimate release

An event that for many, after over a year of multiple quarantines and self-isolations, could epitomize every luxury that we used to take for granted. The experience of gathering with friends and strangers alike is something many have missed. Now, the festival can be seen as more than just a celebration of music, beer, and radiative sunsets – it’s the celebration of the end of an uncertainty-filled era.

Unlike any before

The government’s vaccination plans gave festival organizers hope for the event to occur this year on the first weekend of August in Herjólfsdalur on the Westman Islands. So, if a music festival on a remote island to drown the anxieties and worries of the last year sounds even vaguely intriguing, tickets are expected to go on sale in the next few days and organizers expect it to be the best one yet.

