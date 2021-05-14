From Iceland — Hiking Trail to the Volcano Improved

Photo by Vísir/Egill Aðalsteinsson

The main hiking trail in Fagradallsfjall to the volcano was temporarily closed this week but reopened Wednesday night after construction took place to improve the safety and accessibility of the trail, according to Vísir.

Changes to the trail

Before, hikers had to climb up a steep slope on the way to the eruption site on the A-trail, which at one point featured a cable to assist those up the steepest part of the hike. The cable has now been taken down and the trail instead meanders around the hill and through a gorge slightly to the east.

Injuries were a daily occurrence

It was not uncommon for workers to see two or three ankle fractures per day, sometimes even worse, according to Jón Haukur Steingrímsson, a geologist who’s helped with improving the trail.

The rest of the trail has also been made wider so that ambulances and rescue workers can more easily access injured hikers; the trail now features gentler slopes, lessening the risk for injury. “The most dangerous place on the way up to the eruption has been removed,” said Fannar Jónasson, the mayor of Grindavík – a necessary change for the safety of visitors.

