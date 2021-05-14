From Iceland — 12-Year-Old Receives Price List For Sexual Photos

Photo by AdobeStock

A price list for sexual photos was sent to a 12-year-old child by a stranger by an Icelandic man, who offered to buy sexual photos from the child. The police have been notified of the case and according to them, this is the youngest child receiving such messages yet. Several cases are under investigation by the police, including children and teenagers having been paid for sexual photos.

Ævar Pálmi Pálmason, head of the sexual offenses department of the police in the capital area, told RÚV that cases were discovered when parents noticed abnormal payments in their children’s online-banking apps. Dozens of such cases have arisen across Iceland since December. Police have arrested several people suspected of paying children for sexual images.

Strangers reach children on social media

An email sent to parents of children at middle and upper-level schools states that children are often under a lot of pressure to sign up for social media. According to the email, strangers are approaching the children on those platforms.

Ævar encourages parents to keep a close eye on their children’s social media and educate them on what is okay and not okay to send.

