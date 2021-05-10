From Iceland — RVK Newscast #101: Volcano For Sale & A New Name For The Lava Field


RVK Newscast #101: Volcano For Sale & A New Name For The Lava Field

Published May 10, 2021

Valur Grettisson
Words by
Photo by
Art Bicnick

The town of Grindavík has agreed on a name for the lava field growing around the volcano and is working on paths to make the area more accessible. We also try to explain why the volcano’s new lava fountain is shooting almost 300 metres into the air, in a very similar way to our beloved Geysir. And finally, the volcano area is up for sale. But you’ll probably need a couple of hundred million Icelandic krona if you want to get your foot on the volcano property ladder.

Location: Fagradalsfjall

