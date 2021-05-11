From Iceland — Horses Needed for Slaughter

Photo by Art Bicnick

The upcoming summer has given the meat processing company, Sláturfélag Suðurlands in Hvolsvöllur, hope for a prosperous barbeque season in Switzerland requesting one of its primary products, fresh horse meat. Recently, satisfying this demand has proved to be especially challenging.

Slaughter for the Swiss

According to Vísir, Sláturfélag Suðurlands has been searching for additional horses to be slaughtered so that the company can satisfy an agreement on the sale of fresh horse meat to Switzerland. The production manager at SS, Benedikt Benediktsson, explains that the company has to meet certain quotas and that right now “there is less supply of horses so we are encouraging people to send for slaughter.”

The upcoming summer to be the best one yet…

Benedikt states that SS will make its best efforts to process meats for the upcoming months but that the summer of 2021 is going to be especially demanding. He maintains that SS will make its best efforts to process meats for the upcoming months, hoping that people will answer their calls for more horses.

