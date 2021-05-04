From Iceland — Poll: Ruling Coalition Holds Its Own, People's Party Losing Support

Photo by Silje Bergum Kinsten/norden.org

According to the latest poll from Þjóðarpuls Gallup, the current ruling coalition—led by the Left-Greens with the Independence Party and the Progressive Party—would win 33 seats in Parliament if elections were held today, and would therefore maintain a majority in the 63-seat legislature.

As nearly always, the Independence Party has the most support of all, at 23.8%, up from 23% during last month’s poll. The Left-Greens went from 12.3% to 14.3% over the same period, and the Progressives went from 11.1% to 10.1%.

Where opposition parties are concerned, the Social Democrats and the Pirate Party are tied for first, both at 12%, but while the Social Democrats were at 12.7% during the last poll, the Pirates were at 11.5%.

The Reform Party has held relatively steady, going from 9.5% to 9.6%, while the People’s Party went from 5% to 4.7%, putting them very close to losing both their seats in Parliament. The Centre Party has gone from 9.5% to 8.2%.

Meanwhile, the Socialist Party—who do not as yet have a seat in Parliament but have been polling well enough in recent months to possibly win one or more seats—is holding steady at 5%.

For more on who these parties are and what they stand for, refer to our handy political parties guide.

