From Iceland — RVK Newscast #100: The Volcano Is Now A Fire Geyser!


RVK Newscast #100: The Volcano Is Now A Fire Geyser!

Published May 3, 2021

Valur Grettisson
Words by
Photo by
Art Bicnick

The volcano in Geldingadalir is becoming even weirder and has now transformed into a kind of fire geyser. Currently, all of the craters have now dried up except the one scientists call Number Five. And said crater is behaving like a geyser, spewing lava and fire into the air. When we were there, the lava fountain reached probably over 200 metres and it’s clear that the volcano area is transforming even more than we expected.

Newscast supported by Einstök Beer
Store with mountain gear – Fjallakofinn
Location: Fagradalsfjall

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:

Latest

News
The Start Of A New Tourist Season?

The Start Of A New Tourist Season?

by

News
Chief Epidemiologist Urges Caution Despite Promising Coronavirus Numbers

Chief Epidemiologist Urges Caution Despite Promising Coronavirus Numbers

by

News
Geldingadalsgos’ Crater Blows Lava 300 Metres Into The Air

Geldingadalsgos’ Crater Blows Lava 300 Metres Into The Air

by

News
Namibian Journalists Condemn Treatment Of Icelandic Journalists

Namibian Journalists Condemn Treatment Of Icelandic Journalists

by

News
COVID Roundup: Calm Weekend, All Cases In Quarantine

COVID Roundup: Calm Weekend, All Cases In Quarantine

by

News
The Icelandic Perspective #1: Joe Biden’s Plan To Cut Emissions

The Icelandic Perspective #1: Joe Biden’s Plan To Cut Emissions

by

Show Me More!