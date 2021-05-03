From Iceland — RVK Newscast #100: The Volcano Is Now A Fire Geyser!

Photo by Art Bicnick

The volcano in Geldingadalir is becoming even weirder and has now transformed into a kind of fire geyser. Currently, all of the craters have now dried up except the one scientists call Number Five. And said crater is behaving like a geyser, spewing lava and fire into the air. When we were there, the lava fountain reached probably over 200 metres and it’s clear that the volcano area is transforming even more than we expected.

Newscast supported by Einstök Beer

Store with mountain gear – Fjallakofinn

Location: Fagradalsfjall

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door