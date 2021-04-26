From Iceland — Molly Sandén Performs Húsavík At Oscars Pre Show

Photo by Screenshot / The Oscars

When a song named after a little village is nominated for an Oscar, it only makes sense that the audience should be able to see the place the song is about.

Last night at the Oscars, Molly Sandén blew everyone away with her amazing performance of “Húsavík”, the song that appeared in the film “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga”, which was released last year.

To make things all the more special, the song was performed in the little village itself live for the Oscars preshow.

Kids with Icelandic sweaters, the harbour full of ships and Molly Sandén’s sensational voice made for quite the experience and one can’t help themselves but think how it didn’t win an award.

Regardless, the performance was special and Molly has certainly outdone herself with this rendition of the song.

Before the performance, Rickard Göransson spoke with Lil Rel Howery about what went into creating a heartfelt, emotional song in a film that was objectively silly.

He said: “We wanted the character of the movie. We treated her as a real artist, so we wrote the song for Sigrit in the movie. So we wrote about what she wanted to sing about and talk about.”

If you want to learn more about the beautiful little town, you can read about Húsavík here.

