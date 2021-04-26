From Iceland — RVK Newscast #98: Engineers Want To Change The Lava Flow In Fagradalsfjall


RVK Newscast #98: Engineers Want To Change The Lava Flow In Fagradalsfjall

Published April 26, 2021

Valur Grettisson
Words by
Photo by
Art Bicnick

The lava at the eruption site in Fagradalsfjall is now on average 16 metres high with a stable flow rate of 5 cubic metres per second. Today, we discuss an engineering firm which wants to do experiments to control the lava flow in the area to save future construction sites. Also—the first craters in the south and north seem to have stopped erupting. All this and more in the Reykjavík Newscast.

Location: Fagradalsfjall

